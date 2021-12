On Saturday, November 27th, Santa came to our little Village in a fire truck to the delight of many residents. There was caroling, cookies, hayrides, crafts, and SNOW! Mr. Harvey, our longtime Councilman, had the privilege of lighting the Christmas tree. What a perfect night in our Village! Thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time to make this night happen. Also, to those who gave donations, both businesses and residents, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts! This is what being a Village is all about!

