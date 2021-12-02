ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

It’s finally here, Providence Tree Lighting!

providencecity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a fun night out with the family by joining us tonight, December 2nd...

providencecity.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Nation’s oldest tree-lighting ritual thrives in Perkasie

Perkasie Borough continues its long-standing holiday tradition on Saturday, Dec. 4, when the town hosts the nation’s oldest community tree-lighting ceremony. Even a global pandemic could not halt the tradition in 2020, when the town pivoted to create and stream a well-received virtual tree-lighting event last December. Perkasie’s Tree Lighting...
PERKASIE, PA
Middletown Press

Ridgefield tree lighting provides a dazzling start to the holidays

RIDGEFIELD — All was merry and bright on Main Street the Friday after Thanksgiving as residents strolled over to Town Hall for the annual tree lighting ceremony. On Nov. 26, hundreds of families headed downtown to sing holiday songs, gaze at the glittering lights and get a glimpse of Santa, who arrived to the event by firetruck.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
FOX 28 Spokane

The Tree Lighting Ceremony at Riverfront Park provides a dazzling display of lights and activities to enjoy!

SPOKANE, Wash. – This Saturday, the 27th at 4 p.m., the Numerica Credit Union Tree Lighting Celebration is kicking off a season of festive fun in Riverfront Park. While the lights won’t come on until 6 p.m., a myriad of activities and entertainment will be available to visitors, including demonstrations by Spokane’s own Lilac City Figure Skating Club, excerpts from The Nutcracker by the Company Ballet School, a sing-along with the Spokane Area Youth Choirs, and more! The Numerica Skate Ribbon opened last weekend, so those brave enough can strap on some skates and glide along the ice. And of course, what event is complete with a variety of food trucks and stalls to visit?
SPOKANE, WA
Corydon Times-Republican

Final weekend for Holiday Light Tour and Festival of Trees

If you missed the first weekend of the annual Festival of Trees and Holiday Light Tour, there’s still time to make your way out to the Wayne County Fairgrounds for the final weekend for both events. These events, brought to you by the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and the Wayne County Fair Association, will be happening Friday, Dec. 3, Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening.
WAYNE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Tree Lighting#The Cache Food Pantry
pajaronian.com

Tree lighting ceremony kicks off city’s winter festivities

WATSONVILLE—As Santa Claus waved to the crowd of kids and parents running through the Watsonville City Plaza to meet him at Sunday’s tree lighting ceremony, the early day fire engine that carried him down Main Street and to the front of the city’s downtown park announced the arrival of Jolly Old St. Nick with a wailing siren.
WATSONVILLE, CA
kentreporter.com

Kent’s Holiday Tree Lighting and Parade set for Dec. 4

Get into the holiday spirit at the annual Holiday Tree Lighting and Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4 in Kent. The parade is at 4:30 p.m. through the Kent Station shopping center and historic downtown. The tree lighting is at 5:30 p.m. at Town Square Plaza, 115 Second Ave. N., near West Smith Street.
KENT, WA
Southlake Style

Here’s The Best Christmas Lights To See This Season

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the Christmas season is upon us. With it comes a host of spectacular Christmas light shows perfect for family outings. If you’re interested in seeing the best lights this season, look no further than these fun events. In the midst of doing your shopping...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
Globe Gazette

Enter a contest to light Mason City's Christmas tree this year

More fun than fighting the crowds on Black Friday and cheaper on the pocketbook too, is the local kick-off to the holiday season, Main Street Mason City's Home for the Holidays. Over 20 family friendly activities will be available starting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 to get your holiday...
MASON CITY, IA
ravallirepublic.com

Christmas tree lighting returns to Hamilton’s downtown Friday

After a year’s hiatus, Hamilton’s annual Christmas lighting celebration will officially kick off the holiday season Friday with song, Santa and miniature horses dressed as elves. “We did a virtual lighting last year in a scaled-back version of what we’re all used to seeing,” said Hamilton Downtown Association executive director...
HAMILTON, MT
Watertown News

Visit the Whoville Jubilee and the Watertown Tree Lighting at the Commander’s Mansion

The City of Watertown and its sponsors presents The Whoville Jubilee and Official Watertown Tree Lighting!. Come visit the grounds of the Commander’s Mansion for a jolly night of holiday fun on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.! This will be an indoor and outdoor walking experience. Your Whoville Passport will make sure you don’t miss a moment of merrymaking!
WATERTOWN, MA
funcheap.com

Sausalito’s “Holiday by the Bay” Festival & Tree Lighting 2021

Sausalito’s Holiday by the Bay 2021 launches with a Christmas carol sing-along featuring the Little Willow Strummers, a unique ukulele group from the Sausalito Woman’s Club, a Christmas Tree Lighting, and fun activities all around town. Date: Wednesday, December 1st. Time: 4pm Sing along. 4pm Swing Dancing. 6pm Tree Lighting.
SAUSALITO, CA
Montana Standard

Anaconda's Christmas Tree lighting kicks off season

A choir serenaded the bustling crowd with Christmas carols during Anaconda's annual tree lighting Friday. Trevor Scholler joined Santa Claus in counting down to the lighting of the tree. A lively crowd gathered in Anaconda for a parade and the tree-lighting event. Though the evening was comparatively warm for the season, cold winds off Mt. Haggin nipped at noses and ears.
ANACONDA, MT
kfsk.org

Petersburg tree lighting honors teen’s homecoming

Petersburg’s Chamber of Commerce kicked the Christmas season into higher gear Friday, November 26, 2021 with a tree lighting and parade on main street. This year a local teen who recently returned home from nearly a year of cancer treatment pulled the switch to illuminate Petersburg’s Christmas tree. Here’s an...
cityofkeywest-fl.gov

Community Enjoys City's Tree Lighting Ceremony

The eyes of children and adults alike lit up during this week’s Tree Lighting Ceremony at Bayview Park! After last year's virtual lighting, the community enjoyed one of its favorite traditions, including the arrival of Santa via fire truck!. “We are so happy to be able to come together again...
POLITICS
wbrc.com

Hoover’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, November 30th beginning at 5:00 pm. The event will be held in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall. WBRC’s Clare Huddleston and her husband, John, will emcee the event. A Deer...
HOOVER, AL
bocaratontribune.com

CP Group’s Annual “Community” Tree Lighting

Hosted at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) Boca Raton, FL — Kicking off the 2021 holiday season, CP Group’s Annual “Community” Tree Lighting in Boca Raton at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) drew hundreds of local yuletide revelers for a full evening of winter magic culminating in the illumination of a 40-foot Christmas tree, decked in thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.
BOCA RATON, FL
Middletown Press

Shelton’s White Hills tree lighting Saturday

SHELTON - White Hills Voluntary Fire Company’s annual tree lighting will be ushering in the arrival of Santa and offering residents a chance to brighten the holidays for needy children. The White Hills Community Tree Lighting — hosted by the White Hills Fire Co. in conjunction with TEAM Inc.’s annual...
SHELTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy