It’s finally here, Providence Tree Lighting!

SPOKANE, Wash. – This Saturday, the 27th at 4 p.m., the Numerica Credit Union Tree Lighting Celebration is kicking off a season of festive fun in Riverfront Park. While the lights won’t come on until 6 p.m., a myriad of activities and entertainment will be available to visitors, including demonstrations by Spokane’s own Lilac City Figure Skating Club, excerpts from The Nutcracker by the Company Ballet School, a sing-along with the Spokane Area Youth Choirs, and more! The Numerica Skate Ribbon opened last weekend, so those brave enough can strap on some skates and glide along the ice. And of course, what event is complete with a variety of food trucks and stalls to visit?

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO