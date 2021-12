As more cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are identified in the U.S, there’s little doubt this new coronavirus strain will be detected in Georgia any day now. Georgia’s public health experts say they’re still searching for the heavily mutated variant and learning about the threat it might pose, but they’re calling for caution, not panic. They say we have far more tools — especially testing, vaccines, and mask-wearing — to battle and weather this new threat, as well as future variants, which almost certainly lie ahead.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO