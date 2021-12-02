ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNMI sees fuel price rollback three weeks in a row

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CNMI saw another cut in fuel prices just a week since its last 10-cent roll back. This means fuel companies have been reducing their prices nearly three weeks in a row. Late yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead with a 15-cent reduction in fuel prices. Mobil’s Extra fuel...

