US Soybean Export Council’s Focus on Diversification of Markets, Differentiation of US Soy

By 95.3 MNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on USDA’s crop estimates, the 2021 soybean crop could easily set a record. While final numbers won’t be known until next month’s Crop Production Summary, the soybean industry is bullish. “We are really looking forward to a robust export year coming up for this new crop,” says Karey...

actionforex.com

Markets in Consolidation as Focus Turns to RBA, BoC and US CPI

The markets are relatively quiet in Asian session today. Major Asian indexes are mixed despite steep selloff last Friday. Currencies are bounded inside tight range, with Swiss Franc and Yen consolidation some of recent gains. Aussie and other commodity currencies also recover mildly. Gold and oil prices are also staying in tight range. Nonetheless, big selloff was seen in cryptocurrencies during the weekend.
STOCKS
agdaily.com

U.S. soy achieves record export volume

This year, U.S. soy set a new record for exporting more product in more international markets than ever before. The United Soybean Board, U.S. Soybean Export Council, and American Soybean Association announced that the 20/21 market year set a record of 61.65 million metric tons of whole soybeans shipped to markets across the globe. That is a value of over $28 billion in revenue for the U.S. Soy industry!
AGRICULTURE
abc17news.com

China’s Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. says it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries. Didi gave no explanation, but the company’s U.S. market debut in June was disrupted by a data security crackdown launched by Chinese regulators. The company earlier denied reports it planned to buy back its U.S. shares. The share price tumbled after the government announced it was investigating how Didi gathered and handled data on customers, an increasingly sensitive issue in China. The company raised about $4.4 billion in its June market debut.
BUSINESS
dtnpf.com

Factors Weigh on US Corn Export Outlook

Despite some decent export sales and inspection figures over the past couple of weeks, there is more doubt as to whether we can attain USDA targets for corn and soybeans. Ground was lost due to all the logistical problems created by Hurricane Ida resulting in sales and shipments that are unlikely to be made up later in the marketing year, a far more restrained pace of Chinese purchases than seen a year ago, what appears to be a very good start for the Brazilian row crops and the surge in the foreign exchange value of the U.S. dollar that makes all of our exports more expensive in foreign markets.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

USSEC: China eyes sustainable US soybeans

Some Chinese companies have committed to purchasing certified sustainable U.S. soybeans, according to United Soybean Export Council Board Member Lance Rezac. “Three aquaculture feed companies in China recently agreed to buy sustainable U.S. soy,” he says. “That means if they buy at least 60 percent U.S. soy they can get a label and put it on a bag of feed that says sustainable U.S. soy,” he says.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

USDA Updates 2021 Farm Income Forecast

USDA’s Economic Research Service updated farm sector profit projections Wednesday, which are expected to increase in 2021. ERS forecasts inflation-adjusted net cash farm income, which is gross cash income minus cash expenses, to increase $12.6 billion to $133 billion. U.S. net farm income is forecast to increase by $18.4 billion from 2020 to $116.8 billion in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Farm Bureau Economist: Buy Local to Help With Supply Chain Crisis

Supply chain issues haven’t just impacted what we’re bringing into the United States, it’s also impacted what we’re trying to send out. Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan says, “A lot of shortages have popped up because it’s been difficult to get things shipped across the ocean. We’ve had difficulty exporting ag products because there aren’t enough containers.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

US puts a dozen more Chinese companies on export blacklist

China has warned the US of “countermeasures” a day after a dozen of the country’s tech firms were added to a Washington export blacklist over alleged national security and foreign policy concerns.While the US defended its actions by saying that global trade and commerce should not support national security risks, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday his country reserved the right to take countermeasures.The Chinese companies are a part of 27 foreign entities and individuals that were added to the blacklist — called the Entity List — for allegedly engaging in activities “that are contrary to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Farm and Dairy

Corn and soybeans markets diverge

The week of Nov. 15, in this space, I commented that corn and soybeans, even though farmers are bullish, have actually shown long-term downtrends. In fact, action in corn prices the past three weeks has broken that downtrend. The soybean downtrend continues, with January futures down 19 cents the week of Nov. 15. The corn trend, however, is a little murkier.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Brazil orange juice producer Cutrale suspends US exports-report

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, as a new tax on exports has eroded its profits. TheBrazilian tax on exported juice concentrate has impacted the...
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

Given the extreme disconnect between China’s huge economy-driven oil and gas needs and its minimal level of domestic oil and gas reserves, the country’s influence over oil prices has long been profound. As a result of this imbalance, China almost alone created the 2000-2014 commodities ‘supercycle’, characterized by consistently rising price trends for all commodities that are used in a booming manufacturing and infrastructure environment. This was a product largely of the 8 percent-plus annual GDP growth recorded by China over that period, with many spikes well above 10 percent and only a relatively short move down in economic growth at the onset of the Great Financial Crisis. Aside from huge quantities of imported oil and gas, this massive economic growth was fuelled by enormous debt piled up but then hidden away in various financial mechanisms that China believed it could simply pay off eventually through its rapid economic growth. Developments in the last week or so hint that both of these bubbles may be set to burst, taking the big bid in oil out of the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldpropertyjournal.com

Biden Administration Looking to Double Lumber Tariffs Charged to U.S. Home Builders

It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
BUSINESS
95.3 MNC

Pork Producers Pleased with Extension of Trucking Waiver

The Biden Administration recently extended a waiver for commercial truckers from the Federal Hours of Service Regulation, and one ag group is very happy with the move. The Department of Transportation extension of its emergency order on hours of service affects the rules that limits how many hours a trucker can drive, how many hours they can work.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

The US biofuel mandate helps farmers but harms the environment | Opinion

If you’ve pumped gas at a U.S. service station over the past decade, you’ve put biofuel in your tank. Thanks to the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, almost all gasoline sold nationwide is required to contain 10% ethanol – a fuel made from plant sources, mainly corn. With the recent rise in pump prices, […] The post The US biofuel mandate helps farmers but harms the environment | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
95.3 MNC

Government Grants a Reprieve on Potash Tariffs

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Controls agreed to provide a reprieve through April of next year on sanctions on imported potash fertilizers. The fertilizers under sanctions were coming into the U.S. from Belarus. “This is a win for the American farmer,” says National Corn Growers Association President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Is Boots set to be sold for £10billion? US owner ready to offload chemist that employs around 55,000 in the UK as it is 'keen to focus more on healthcare and the North American market'

Boots is set to be put up for sale by its American owner. A feature on high streets for 172 years, the pharmacy chain could fetch more than £10billion. Boots has 2,200 stores in the UK and employs around 55,000. But its parent company Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has said...
BUSINESS

