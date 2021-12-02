Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

(SPRINGFIELD) A national analysis found that before the infusion of federal COVID-19 dollars, Illinois was one of eight states where spending exceeded long-term revenue. The Pew Charitable Trust Group looked into financial reports and found that Illinois failed to amass enough revenue to cover expenses between fiscal years 2005 and 2019. The research shows during the 15 years before the pandemic, Illinois took in enough to cover just 94% of its bills, the second smallest percentage in the country behind New Jersey, plus Illinois reported budget deficits in all 15 years. The other six states that failed to collect enough revenue to cover expenses were Massachusetts, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, and Delaware.
Comments / 0