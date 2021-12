It's the question we all want the answer to... Blizzard's Overwatch 2 announcement feels like a lifetime ago and updates on the sequel to the hit hero shooter have been few and far between. It feels like Blizzard has had a tough time of development, but it's hard to tell. The COVID-19 pandemic would have had an impact either way - but that doesn't mean we can't ask when Overwatch 2 is coming out. Here's everything you need to know...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO