Dolly Parton first started her Imagination Library in 1995; she later wrote Try - a song that became a theme for the program. The lyrics provide a similar message to The Little Engine That Could which is the first book children receive when they join the program. Both Dolly’s song and the classic children’s book urge children to summon their courage to try to accomplish a difficult task and to try to make their dreams come true. Dolly Parton’s life and career are a testament to her belief in mustering the courage to make things happen and avoid the fear of failure.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO