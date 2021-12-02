ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Making the Details Count

By Emily Washcovick
Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBehind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. When Rob van den Blink and his friends Jerry Bock and Erhan Kostepen started DOYA, their mission for the restaurant was to bring the Aegean dining experience to Miami. The...

www.thehour.com

Norwalk Hour

7 Instagram Reels Ideas to Better Connect With Your Audience

Launched in August 2020, Instagram Reels has been getting a lot of attention from creators. As a competitor to TikTok, it provides the opportunity to create short and sweet videos that are packed with entertainment and value. As a result, many of those who use this feature have seen more reach and engagement. Those aren’t the only reasons to use Reels though. It’s also amazing for building strong connections.
CELL PHONES
pghcitypaper.com

Chef Kevin Sousa is out at Mt. Oliver Bodega

Acclaimed chef Kevin Sousa has had a tumultuous career in the Pittsburgh region, with several openings followed by several closings. His cuisine has regularly gotten high-level praise, but business troubles have regularly followed his endeavors. That trend is apparently continuing with the announcement that Sousa and his wife Megan are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Norwalk Hour

Robert Miller: How the animals spend CT’s winter

Find a den, a hollow tree, a stand of hemlocks or space under a deck. Make your territory smaller. Find food. Go hungry if you can’t. Sleep, if your metabolism says sleep. Freeze, then defrost in March. Humans, for the most part, have it easy in winter - heated rooms,...
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Norwalk Hour

Museum recreates Westport’s history out of gingerbread

WESTPORT — Westport Museum for History and Culture is set unveil its newest exhibit, a gingerbread village of Westport’s past and present, on Saturday during the second annual outdoor holiday market. Executive Director Ramin Ganeshram said the idea for the gingerbread exhibit was sparked by the overall goal of finding...
WESTPORT, CT
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Review: The New Jack Daniel’s Release Comes With an Actual Warning

What we’re drinking: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel 2021 Special Release, Coy Hill High Proof. Where it’s from: Jack Daniel’s, the Tenneseee whiskey giant that’s released several other short-run single barrel releases in the past few years, including Heritage Barrel and Barrel Proof Rye. Coy Hill also marks a very recent follow-up to their first age-statement release since Prohibition.
DRINKS
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May or June to work out the deal between Lakewood,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Norwalk Hour

Celebrity chef José Andrés on feeding people in crisis: 'You need to be strong'

When a disaster happens somewhere in the world, José Andrés' family knows what comes next. As the founder of World Central Kitchen, he's used to deploying to destinations quickly to feed people in crisis: Louisiana after a Category 4 hurricane, Haiti after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, La Palma amid a volcanic eruption.
HOMELESS

