Michael Blount Sr, 68, of Russellville, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 15, 1953 in Hamilton County, OH to the late Lowell and Frances (Yeats) Blount. He was a truck driver and a member of the Apple Street Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Melinda Blount, brother, Tom Blount, sister, Diane Blount and great grandson, Levi Warman.

He is survived by his children, Michael Blount of Mt. Orab, Jonathan Blount of Russellville, Christina Frizzell (Matt) of Williamsburg, Patricia Blount of Georgetown, Michele Owens (Josh) of Batavia; sister, Judy Cate of Wilmington; 19 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Apple Street Christian Church, 300 N. Apple St., Georgetown, OH under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Pastor Vince Wright will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Please sign Michael’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.