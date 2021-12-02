ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Prosecutors say North Carolina woman deserves prison for bringing 14-year-old to Capitol riot

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8RJD_0dCVdKZc00

A North Carolina couple who brought their 14-year-old child into the U.S. Capitol amid the Jan. 6 riot is being slammed by prosecutors, who recommend the child's mother receive a prison sentence, according to The Associated Press.

Virginia Marie "Jenny" Spencer and her husband, Christopher, brought their child with them as they pushed past police officers and invaded the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

The couple also had their child with them when they broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi 's office and attempted to enter the House chamber, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo, according to the AP's report.

Prosecutors recommended a three-month prison sentence for Jenny Spencer, as she pleaded guilty to multiple charges in September related to the attack on the Capitol.

Christopher Spencer has pleaded not guilty, so prosecutors have not yet made a sentencing recommendation.

Jenny Spencer is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 7 of next year, according to the AP.

The latest filings from the prosecutors is their first mention of the child being "in tow" during the Spencers invasion of the Capitol, according to the AP. The child's presence factored into prosecutors' recommendation of imprisonment for Jenny Spencer.

“Although Jenny Spencer was not at the front of this group and not vocal, for approximately nine minutes, she was part of this particular mob, who were chanting ‘Stop the steal!’ and ‘Break it down!’ in reference to the House Chamber door,” prosecutors wrote in their memo, according to the AP, also writing that Jenny Spencer smoked a cigarette while in the Capitol.

Jenny Spencer is a stay-at-home mother to five children and was arrested in Durham, North Carolina, in February, reports the AP.

Although prosecutors conceded that Jenny Spencer was among the first of the prosecuted Jan. 6 rioters to accept responsibility, she was also compared to the case of a man named Boyd Camper of Montana who brought his 10-year-old to the Capitol, but left his son outside, supervised, before storming the building.

While a number of Capitol rioters appear set to avoid jail time, Jenny Spencer's recommended sentence is well below some of the harshest penalties being handed down, particularly for violent offenders among the crowd.

Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced last month to more than three years in federal prison. Scott Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter who assaulted a police officer during the riot, was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Montana State
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy