WORCESTER - Police arrested a man on firearm charges after refusing to leave a bar on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester on Sunday, November 28. Police responded to a call at Funky Murphy’s, at 305 Shrewsbury Street, around 1:25 AM after a report of a man with a gun. Witnesses reported staff refused entry to two men as the bar was closing for the night. One man became aggressive and refused to leave.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO