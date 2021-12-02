ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico threatens legal action on US electric vehicle subsidy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government threatened legal action Thursday over provisions of...

foxlexington.com

Mexico expanding ties with its migrants in the U.S.

But many of these émigrés – some 11 million as of 2019 – often struggle to fit into their new society because of barriers such as immigration status, language, or lack of access to services. That’s where consulates and an organization known as Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME) try to...
IMMIGRATION
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Mexican electricity overhaul is hurting investment, EU says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A Mexican government initiative in Congress to overhaul electricity sector rules in favor of the state is worrying European firms and governments, as well as crimping investment, the European Union's ambassador to Mexico said on Thursday. Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the reform that prioritizes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
foxlexington.com

Mexican border shelters prepare for migrant influx as U.S. restarts ‘Remain in Mexico’

“I think it will be better this time. I think they will treat (asylum-seekers) with more humanity and respect,” the Methodist pastor and director of Good Samaritan migrant shelter in Juarez said. “The last time they just put your name on a list, called you three months later and told you to come back in another six. This caused stress, it made people ill.”
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidy#Ap#Mexican#American
The Associated Press

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López...
U.S. POLITICS
klif.com

Stay In Mexico Is Again US Policy

Washington (WBAP/KLIF) – Would-be immigrants trying to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reinstate the Trump-era policy, and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. President Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance. Mexico agreed, saying it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.
IMMIGRATION
Court mulls: Was Trump's reply to rape claim part of job?

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal appeals judges asked Friday whether a U.S. president's every remark is part of the job as they weighed whether former President Donald Trump can be held liable in a defamation case that concerns his response to a rape allegation. Support local journalism reporting on your...
