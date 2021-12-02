ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Allianz promises dividend increase of at least 5%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jovyq_0dCVd1t400

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) on Thursday announced plans to increase its dividend per share by at least 5% for fiscal year 2021 compared to the previous year.

"Allianz SE strives to offer attractive dividends to its shareholders," the Munich-based company said in an ad hoc statement.

Allianz is one of the world's biggest money managers with more than 2.5 trillion euros ($2.82 trillion) in assets under management through bond giant Pimco and Allianz Global Investors.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider Stocks That Return Money to Shareholders in This Volatile Market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Guidewire Posts Lower-Than-Expected Q1 Loss

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. The company provides a technology platform, consisting of software, services and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. GWRE reported an adjusted net loss of $0.21 per share, lower than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Graco boosts dividend by 12%

Graco Inc. said Friday it is raising its quarterly divided by 12%, to 21 cents a share from 18.75 cents. Shareholders of record as of Jan. 18 will be paid the dividend on on Feb. 2. The fluids and coatings management company's stock fell 1.6% in midday trading. At current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.13%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.37%. The stock has gained 2.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.6%.
STOCKS
The Press

Amgen Announces 10% Increase In 2022 First Quarter Dividend

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2022. This represents a 10% increase from that paid in each of the previous four quarters.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz Se#Allianz Global Investors#Pimco#Dividend
stockmarket.com

5 Best Dividend Stocks For Your Late 2021 List

Volatility appears to be the name of the stock market game this week as investors weigh their options. As such, it would not surprise me to see high dividend stocks being among the most active stocks around now. For the most part, this would be thanks to the more defensive nature of this group of stocks. Now, when it comes to picking dividend stocks, investors would ideally want to look at firms whose businesses are rock solid. Because, said companies are often the ones that can afford to pay and increase their dividends consistently. With a quarterly or even monthly payout in some cases, some investors could be considering dividend stocks now.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 bln worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Goldman Sachs launches green finance group with Beijing think tank

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and the International Finance Forum (IFF), a Beijing-headquartered think tank, launched a green finance working group on Saturday, the two said. The working group will facilitate dialogue on climate action among senior executives from global corporations and researchers from leading...
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal - sources

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE), is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday. A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lumen: 8% Yield, 12% Debt Reduction, Undervalued, Strong Dividend Coverage

LUMN yields 8.5%, with a 54% payout ratio - a 22% improvement. Today's telecoms are much different from those of days past, having to move into other business offerings in order to fight the attrition associated with traditional landline service. Formerly known as CenturyLink, a legacy telecom, Lumen Technologies (LUMN)...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

WEC Energy boosts dividend, to push the implied yield even further above its peer group

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. announced Thursday plans to raise its quarterly dividend by 7.4%, to 72.75 cents a share from 67.75 cents, in the first quarter of 2022. The Milwaukee-based utility company's stock rallied 1.8% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 3.26%, which compares with the current yield for the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF of 2.94% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. Separately, WEC introduced 2022 earnings per share guidance of $4.29 to $4.33, which surrounds the current FactSet consensus of $4.30. The stock has slipped 3.0% year to date, while the utilities ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has rallied 21.9%.
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX rallies as dividend increases help underpin financial shares

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday from a seven-week low hit in the previous session, with financials contributing to broad-based gains as major lenders boosted their dividends. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 297.43 points, or 1.45%, at 20,762.03, after...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy That Pay Monthly Dividends

When it comes to stocks you can trade on Robinhood’s (NASDAQ:HOOD) brokerage platform, certain types of stocks may first come to mind. For example, shares in well-known companies, like Apple (NASDAQ:APPL). Or, meme stocks like AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop (NYSE:GME). But these aren’t the only types of securities you...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Rent-A-Center Stock Higher After Buyback, Dividend Increases

Rent-A-Center (RCII) - Get Rent-A-Center Inc Report shares rose Friday after the household-goods rental company authorized $500 million of share buybacks and a 10% dividend increase. The buyback moves comes after completion of a previous $250 million authorization from August. The dividend, payable to shareholders of record Dec. 16, will...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy