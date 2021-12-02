ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

SARS-CoV-2 variants, including mutated variants resembling omicron, are evolving new ways to evade antibodies, vaccines

By Harvard Medical School
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to predict future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2, a research team led by investigators at Harvard Medical School has identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection or from vaccination, as well as antibody-based treatments. The...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Sars#Vaccinations#Monoclonal Antibodies#Harvard Medical School#The Blavatnik Institute#Hms
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
WEKU

A different kind of COVID vaccine is about ready to roll

A new kind of COVID-19 vaccine is about to roll out around the world. Although it won't replace the highly successful vaccines currently available, it could make a difference in the course of the pandemic, especially in lower resourced countries. These new vaccines are what's called protein subunit vaccines. They...
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows the maximum risks of COVID infection with and without masks

Three meters are not enough to ensure protection. Even at that distance, it takes less than five minutes for an unvaccinated person standing in the breath of a person with COVID-19 to become infected with almost 100 percent certainty. That's the bad news. The good news is that if both are wearing well-fitting medical or, even better, FFP2 masks, the risk drops dramatically. In a comprehensive study, a team from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation in Göttingen has investigated to what extent masks protect under which wearing conditions. In the process, the researchers determined the maximum risk of infection for numerous situations and considered several factors that have not been included in similar studies to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Sneaky Strategy Used by Herpes Virus to Commute within Nervous System Cells Could Unlock Vaccine Strategies

More than half of U.S. adults are carriers of herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1), a virus that hibernates in the peripheral nervous system and can’t be eradicated. A Northwestern University study has now discovered that HSV-1’s strategy for infecting the nervous system involves hijacking a cellular protein from the epithelial cells that it initially infects, and then using this protein to infect and reach the nuclei of peripheral nervous system cells. The researchers suggest the findings could help direct the future development of long-needed vaccines for both HSV-1 and its close relative, HSV-2.
SCIENCE
Health and Fitness Hits

Research shows that use of a topical drug called AB569 promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria

Doc. RNDr. Josef Reischig, CSc., CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The use of a topical drug called AB569, a combination of acidified nitrite and EDTA (or ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), promotes the killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while also improving wound healing in a variety of burn injuries, according to research from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Infection and Immunity journal published the study.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19: The Older You Are, the More Antibodies You Have – Better Protection Against Delta Variant

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal’s Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

The benefit of diagnostic whole genome sequencing in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders

Schizophrenia has a multifactorial etiology, involving a polygenic architecture. The potential benefit of whole genome sequencing (WGS) in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders is not well studied. We investigated the yield of clinical WGS analysis in 251 families with a proband diagnosed with schizophrenia (N"‰="‰190), schizoaffective disorder (N"‰="‰49), or other conditions involving psychosis (N"‰="‰48). Participants were recruited in Israel and USA, mainly of Jewish, Arab, and other European ancestries. Trio (parents and proband) WGS was performed for 228 families (90.8%); in the other families, WGS included parents and at least two affected siblings. In the secondary analyses, we evaluated the contribution of rare variant enrichment in particular gene sets, and calculated polygenic risk score (PRS) for schizophrenia. For the primary outcome, diagnostic rate was 6.4%; we found clinically significant, single nucleotide variants (SNVs) or small insertions or deletions (indels) in 14 probands (5.6%), and copy number variants (CNVs) in 2 (0.8%). Significant enrichment of rare loss-of-function variants was observed in a gene set of top schizophrenia candidate genes in affected individuals, compared with population controls (N"‰="‰6,840). The PRS for schizophrenia was significantly increased in the affected individuals group, compared to their unaffected relatives. Last, we were also able to provide pharmacogenomics information based on CYP2D6 genotype data for most participants, and determine their antipsychotic metabolizer status. In conclusion, our findings suggest that WGS may have a role in the setting of both research and genetic counseling for individuals with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders and their families.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy