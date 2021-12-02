SARS-CoV-2 variants, including mutated variants resembling omicron, are evolving new ways to evade antibodies, vaccines

Schizophrenia has a multifactorial etiology, involving a polygenic architecture. The potential benefit of whole genome sequencing (WGS) in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders is not well studied. We investigated the yield of clinical WGS analysis in 251 families with a proband diagnosed with schizophrenia (N"‰="‰190), schizoaffective disorder (N"‰="‰49), or other conditions involving psychosis (N"‰="‰48). Participants were recruited in Israel and USA, mainly of Jewish, Arab, and other European ancestries. Trio (parents and proband) WGS was performed for 228 families (90.8%); in the other families, WGS included parents and at least two affected siblings. In the secondary analyses, we evaluated the contribution of rare variant enrichment in particular gene sets, and calculated polygenic risk score (PRS) for schizophrenia. For the primary outcome, diagnostic rate was 6.4%; we found clinically significant, single nucleotide variants (SNVs) or small insertions or deletions (indels) in 14 probands (5.6%), and copy number variants (CNVs) in 2 (0.8%). Significant enrichment of rare loss-of-function variants was observed in a gene set of top schizophrenia candidate genes in affected individuals, compared with population controls (N"‰="‰6,840). The PRS for schizophrenia was significantly increased in the affected individuals group, compared to their unaffected relatives. Last, we were also able to provide pharmacogenomics information based on CYP2D6 genotype data for most participants, and determine their antipsychotic metabolizer status. In conclusion, our findings suggest that WGS may have a role in the setting of both research and genetic counseling for individuals with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders and their families.

