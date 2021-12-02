ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Houston has an hour more of sunlight than Chicago, but in summer, they get fewer sunlight hours. Do the possible sunlight hours average out over the year?

By Tom Skilling
WGN TV
WGN TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spent Thanksgiving in Houston this year, and they have an hour more of sunlight than Chicago, but in summer, they get fewer sunlight hours. Do the possible sunlight hours average...

wgntv.com

WGN TV

What makes a snowstorm a blizzard? How frequently does Chicago get a blizzard?

What makes a snowstorm a blizzard? How frequently does Chicago get a blizzard?. The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as an intense winter storm with sustained winds or frequent gusts of 35 mph+ combined with considerable falling and/or blowing snow that frequently reduces the visibility to one-quarter mile or less for a minimum of three hours. While storms that produce blizzard conditions often deliver large amounts of snow, a ground blizzard can occur with clear skies if winds are strong enough and the visibility requirement is satisfied by blowing snow. Because buildings block and slow winds, blizzards are more common in rural areas. Chicago seldom experiences a true blizzard, usually just once or twice a decade, but brief periods of blizzard conditions will occur almost every winter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Total solar eclipse 2021: What time and how to watch on Saturday

(NEXSTAR) — For nearly two minutes, a total solar eclipse will turn day into night over Antarctica on Saturday. The eclipse, which will occur when the moon passes directly between the sun and Earth, will blot out the daylight for 1 minute and 54 seconds. Totality is the brief period during an eclipse when the sun or moon is totally obscured.
ASTRONOMY
WGN TV

Friday Forecast: Temps near 50 with partly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Some showers are possible through midmorning Friday, mainly north of Chicago. Skies become partly sunny this afternoon with highs near 50 degrees. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 30s feeling like the lower 20s thanks to northwest winds. Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Empire carpet man interview found after 30 years

If you’re from the Chicago area, it’s safe to say you know who “The Empire Man” is. Lynn Hauldren is the man behind the creation of the Chicago TV legend. WGN’s very own Ben Bradley recently met David Glaubke, a former Columbia College student, who interviewed Lynn for a school project back in 1991.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The “12 Days of Christmas” will cost a lot more this year

CHICAGO – Your “true love” is going to shell out a lot more money to buy all the items listed in the song “12 Days of Christmas” this year. The total costs for everthing from a partridge in a pear tree on day one to 12 drummers drumming on the twelfth day is $41,206, which is up from $38, 994 in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
