ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Selects Orbital Reef to Develop Space Station Replacement

SpaceRef
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrbital Reef, led by partners Blue Origin and Sierra Space, was selected today by NASA for a funded Space Act Agreement for collaboration to design a commercially owned and operated space station in low Earth orbit (LEO). NASA's Commercial LEO Development program aims to shift NASA's research and exploration...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

When will an asteroid hit Earth? NASA is hoping to block the big ones

If someone says the sky is falling, you can usually assume the sky is not falling. But, of course, the sky really is falling, and we really could be doomed. Unless we or our descendants take action, a large asteroid or comet will sooner or later slam into Earth, causing massive — if not catastrophic — damage. In the case of the rock that hit our planet 66 million years ago, an estimated 75 percent of all animal species (including the dinosaurs) were erased.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Stations#Space Travel#Space Manufacturing#Sierra Space#Leo#Iss#Vp
spaceexplored.com

NASA intends to acquire three more crewed flights from SpaceX

With Boeing’s Starliner taking a few years longer than planned to get off the ground, NASA intends to purchase three more Crew Dragon flights to the ISS from SpaceX. In a blog post Friday, NASA announced its intent to acquire the flights, stating “to maintain an uninterrupted U.S. capability for human access to the space station.” A nice way of saying that Starliner is taking too long so it needs more SpaceX flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
SpaceRef

Discovery Of Sub-Earth Planet GJ 367b

The exoplanet GJ 367b orbits its star in an extremely short time. Only 8 hours, then a year has passed on this planet. We don't know anything like this from our solar system: Mercury is the fastest planet here with an orbital period of 88 days, compared to GJ 367b it is a lame snail. GJ 367b is a rocky planet that is much denser than Earth and similar in structure to Mercury. It probably has a large iron core. This precise characterisation is based on high-precision measurements of radius and mass – not a matter of course for exoplanets.GJ 367b orbits a dwarf star that is about half the size of the Sun. The radiation on the planet is enormous because of the small distance to the star: On the side of the planet facing the star, the temperature is between 1300° and 1500° Celsius. At such temperatures, iron and rocks melt. CREDIT SPP 1992 (Patricia Klein)
ASTRONOMY
parabolicarc.com

Nanoracks, Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin Awarded NASA Contract to Build First-of-its-Kind Commercial Space Station

Starlab to anchor NASA’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Destinations project as the space economy continues to grow. DENVER, December 2, 2021 (Nanoracks PR) — Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT], has been awarded a $160 million contract by NASA to design its Starlab commercial space station as part of the agency’s Commercial Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program. Starlab will enable NASA’s initiative to stimulate the commercial space economy and provide science and crew capabilities prior to the retirement of the International Space Station (ISS).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theregister.com

What will life in orbit look like after the ISS? NASA hands out new space station contracts

NASA has splashed the cash on design contracts for space stations and a multibillion-dollar job for more Artemis boosters. With the days of the International Space Station (ISS) numbered, NASA is looking to maintain an uninterrupted US presence in low-Earth orbit. Although Axiom Space has plans to build from the ISS, the $415.6m award is about developing space station designs and "other commercial destinations in space."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Elon Musk now controls more than a third of all active satellites as SpaceX breaks rocket launch record

The latest SpaceX launch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit has broken the private space firm’s own record for the number of rocket launches in a calendar year.The Falcon 9 flight, which lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, marked the 27th successful launch for Elon Musk’s company in 2021.The payload of Starlink satellites also means Musk now controls more than 36 per cent of all active satellites in orbit, according to data from CelesTrak.SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to establish a vast network of table-sized satellites around the Earth in order to beam high-speed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

A Total Solar Eclipse Is Taking Place This Week, and You Can Watch It with NASA

This is a good news/bad news/moderately good news situation. Good news: There's a total solar eclipse coming in the early hours of December 4. Bad news: It's only visible in Antarctica. (It's going to be hard to chase this eclipse.) Good news, in light of the bad news: You will be able to watch the eclipse online thanks to NASA.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

'Potentially hazardous' asteroid worth nearly $5 billion will enter Earth’s orbit next week, NASA says

A gigantic, "potentially hazardous" space rock bigger than the Eiffel Tower will enter Earth’s orbit next week, according to NASA. The egg-shaped asteroid, named 4660 Nereus, is 1,082 feet (330 meters) long and will break into Earth’s orbit traveling at 14,700 mph (23,700 km/h) on Saturday, Dec. 11. Thankfully for all of our weekend plans, the asteroid is expected to skim past Earth at some distance without making impact, but it will still be closer to us than it has been in 20 years.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

SpaceX's Starship could soon move to Florida: Elon Musk announces construction of a launch pad for the massive rocket has started at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral

Elon Musk announced Friday that SpaceX has broke ground in Cape Canaveral, Florida in construction of its new Starship orbital launch pad. The site will be located at Kennedy Space Center launch Complex 39, where the firm's Falcon 9 rockets launch into space. It is not clear how big the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

NASA Designed Space Escape Pods That Were Never Used. Here's Why.

Have you ever wondered why there hasn't been an "escape pod" mechanism employed in space to ensure crew safety? After all, keeping the crew safe has long been a priority in space engineering, and works of science fictions are filled with such vehicles. No one would like to be stuck in a failing ship during a catastrophic accident, so naturally, there hasn't been a shortage of ideas or engineering either.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy