Have you been putting off your annual doctor’s visit? Or perhaps even a needed screening or procedure? If you’ve been putting off care – whether it’s a recommended surgery, screening or simply your annual check-up – now’s the time to do it. Your health means everything. Taking care of it now is a great opportunity to really get the most out of your health insurance. If you’ve already met your deductible for 2021, your out-of-pocket expenses for care could be minimal – or even zero. Even more importantly, giving your health the attention it needs is also a great way to ensure you’re doing all you can to get and stay well – a priority that is more important than ever.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO