Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs 12/2 Betting Guide

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Matchup Preview (11/26/21) Two West Coast teams, the Portland Trail Blazers (10-8) and Golden State Warriors (15-2) will battle the day after Thanksgiving at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors and Blazers are explosive offensive teams that rank highly in points per game, offensive efficiency, eFG% (effective field goal percentage), and 3P% (three-point percentage). The main difference between these two teams, though, is on the defensive end. Golden State is the best defensive team in the NBA, while Portland is one of the worst. Despite the coaching change, Portland continues to have significant issues on the defensive end. At this point, the Trail Blazers’ lack of defensive aptitude over multiple years likely does not reflect well on their franchise players, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who have been in Portland the longest. Either way, the Trail Blazers will need the Warriors to shoot poorly from the field and have an overall “off night” to grab a road win against a far superior team.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO