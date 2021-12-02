ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs 12/2 Betting Guide

By Andy Quach
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite extended absences for Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, and potentially Norman Powell, the Portland Trail Blazers need to take full advantage of this portion of the schedule. Sitting at 11-10 — a record that has them just 2.5 games ahead of the 11th-seed Sacramento Kings and one game behind the Dallas...

