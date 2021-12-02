ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA Awards Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman and Nanoracks With Contracts to Build Private Space Stations

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA awarded a trio of companies with contracts to develop private space stations, as the agency prepares for the retirement of the International Space Station. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Nanoracks were awarded a total of nearly $416 million under NASA's Commercial LEO Destinations (CLD) project. Nanoracks...

