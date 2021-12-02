WWE News: Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show The Loop, Clips of R-Truth on Hot 97, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments

Alright everyone, it’s December but that’s somewhat immaterial because Smackdown rolls on every Friday every month regardless. Tonight is the big return of Brock Lesnar, his suspension has been lifted and he’ll almost certainly have words (or suplexes) for both Adam Pearce and Universal champion Roman Reigns. Smackdown doesn’t have it’s main event for Day 1 set yet, but after Sami Zayn won a Battle Royal last week it could easily be him at Day 1 with Brock in the wings for the Royal Rumble later in January. Or Brock might kill Sami tonight and take his spot. Kofi Kingston should be back tonight, which could set up him and Xavier Woods taking on the Usos for the tag team titles. Charlotte Flair will be in need of a rebound squash after losing a couple of weeks ago, last week she pied Toni Storm in the face twice so tonight she’ll probably do something similar while also setting up a match. Drew McIntyre might be on the warpath as well, he was excluded from the Battle Royal last week and he could be out for blood tonight. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.

