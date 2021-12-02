Great Bear staff prepare for ski and snowboard swap

AFTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter sports are officially back in the Upper Midwest. Several local ski areas reopened for the season this week, just in time for the Thanksgiving break. Afton Alps opened Wednesday afternoon, and skiers and snowboarders quickly lined up to take their first runs of the year. In Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area opened earlier Thanksgiving week thanks to hard-working snow machines battling mild temperatures. “Unfortunately Mother Nature had other plans this year, and we started a bit later than we have in the past,” Trollhaugen Marketing Director Marsha Hovey said. Despite a late start, Hovey anticipates another busy year. During...

AFTON, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO