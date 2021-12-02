Little Mix are taking a break! Band announce hiatus after 10 years together

There will be no more sad songs from Little Mix—for now. On Thursday, Dec. 2, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced that they will be "taking a break from Little Mix" following the beloved band's upcoming tour to support their sixth studio album, Confetti. In a statement shared to the British pop group's social media accounts, the trio said, "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix." "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects,"...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO