Country fanatics, get excited! Pre-orders for ‘Georgia’ of Jason Aldean’s upcoming double Album ‘Macon, Georgia’ are live today. The collection features an impressive 30 tracks altogether, half of which are out now. The second installment of Aldean’s 10th album project will release on April 22, 2022. Part of what makes this project so special is the mix of new songs and old. In addition to 10 new tracks on each installment of the album, Aldean is releasing live recordings of old songs from his vault. The newly announced second installment will feature 5 live tracks at the end of the tracklist! Here’s what ‘Georgia’’s tracklist will look like:

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO