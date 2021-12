Could we see Christie Brinkley return to the stage once more? The 67-year-old stunner revealed to HL if she would do another Broadway show!. Remember when Christie Brinkley played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway… and all that jazz? The iconic top model just helped the beloved show celebrate its 25th anniversary on Broadway and it had us all wondering if we would ever see Christie’s name in marquee lights once again! “I doubt it! I mean, I never say never, because you never know. You never know, but it’s a real commitment and a rigorous schedule,” the 67-year-old told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview at the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30. “When I do something… I would an eight show a week, personally, you know, I don’t come in and do like, easy stuff! I would do it all!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO