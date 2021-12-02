Announcing a FREE Must-See Streaming Premiere: The 2021 Regent University Christmas Special

Www.scfta.orgA magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Celebrate all month long beginning (December 3 &10) with holiday movies outside on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Free family fun will be had before the Nutcracker with the annual Holidays Around the World festival on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza (December 4 & 11) .Sugar plums and fairies grace the stage with the return of American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker (December 10-19), followed by seasonal concerts “The Beautiful Day” – Kurt Elling Sings Christmas (December 11), Salsa Navidad- Spanish Harlem Orchestra (December 12), “Voice of Christmas” Johnny Mathis (December 21), Fiesta Navidad (December 22), A Magical Cirque Christmas (December 26), and the season will culminate with Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert (January 1).
Comments / 0