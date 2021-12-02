ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Announcing a FREE Must-See Streaming Premiere: The 2021 Regent University Christmas Special

regent.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA BEACH, VA (December 2, 2021) – Regent University will present a holiday music celebration on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET. The Regent University Christmas Special will stream on the Regent website at regent.edu/Christmas so you and your loved ones can enjoy the sounds of the season from...

www.regent.edu

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Pistol Annies Announce ‘Hell Of A Holiday” Christmas Special

December is here, and that means it’s officially time to put on the Christmas music. Of course, the Pistol Annies recently released a great new Christmas album called Hell of a Holiday, and now, they’re making it into a holiday special. Their Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special will air on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET., and you can stream it on their Facebook page. It will be hosted by country radio personality Blair Garner, and will include sit-down interviews with […] The post Pistol Annies Announce ‘Hell Of A Holiday” Christmas Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Chris Tomlin Christmas Special Streaming Live At K-LOVE On Demand Thanksgiving Night

GRAMMY Award winner CHRIS TOMLIN's CHRISTMAS video special, “Emmanuel: Christmas Songs of Worship,” will stream live at K-LOVE's website on THANKSGIVING (11/25) at 8p (ET). The one-hour special features videos from the live recording of TOMLIN’s third CHRISTMAS album, as well as an acoustic version of “Silent Night.”
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

How to watch and stream RuPaul’s ‘Queen of the Universe’ competition: Premiere date, celebrity judges, trailer

Drag queens are coming together for a competition premiering this week, produced by RuPaul. “Queen of the Universe” premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, Dec. 2. The competition judges the contestants on their ability to perform without lip syncing. They will be judged on their real singing voices, stage presence and overall performance.
TV SHOWS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Lilyisthatyou Signs With Warner Records, Celebrates With ‘Party 22’ Single: Exclusive

Pop artist Lilyisthatyou has signed with Warner Records following the viral success of her self-released “FMRN” single, Billboard can exclusively announce. The Toronto native, who emerged after her sex-positive single took off on streaming services since its release in July, joins Warner with a bang, releasing her new single “Party 22″ to celebrate.
MUSIC
localocnews.com

2021 Holiday Events

Www.scfta.orgA magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Celebrate all month long beginning (December 3 &10) with holiday movies outside on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Free family fun will be had before the Nutcracker with the annual Holidays Around the World festival on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza (December 4 & 11) .Sugar plums and fairies grace the stage with the return of American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker (December 10-19), followed by seasonal concerts “The Beautiful Day” – Kurt Elling Sings Christmas (December 11), Salsa Navidad- Spanish Harlem Orchestra (December 12), “Voice of Christmas” Johnny Mathis (December 21), Fiesta Navidad (December 22), A Magical Cirque Christmas (December 26), and the season will culminate with Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert (January 1).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC
#Musical Performance#The Spirit Of Christmas#Chamber Choir#The University Choir#Cinema Television
midfloridanewspapers.com

The Christmas Song

”The Christmas Song,” perhaps better known as “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” is a beloved tune cowritten in 1945 by Mel Torme and Robert Wells. The song was reportedly penned on a hot July day and the writers had to think cool thoughts to evoke a feeling of the holiday season.
MUSIC
Twin Falls Times-News

Christmas concert this weekend

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Chorale will be performing its annual Christmas concert this weekend. Happening at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Directed by Carson Wong, the chorale will be performing the Christmas portion of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Globe Gazette

Holiday Stomp coming to NIACC for Christmas

The Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp is coming to the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, presented by Henkel Construction Company and Holiday Inn Express. According to the NIACC website, the Hot Sardines infuse yuletide classics with their unique twist on New...
ENTERTAINMENT
biltmorebeacon.com

A Darkly Hilarious Holiday Alternative

The Magnetic Theatre delivers fans who have come to expect out-of-the-box entertainment a new holiday-themed play sprinkled with a pinch of dark humor and a dash of alternative perspective. “It’s the Most _____ Time of the Year: Oil on Canvas,” opens Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 18. The winter...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

‘I Am Jazz’ Season 7 premieres on TLC tonight: How to watch and stream for free

“I Am Jazz” Season 7 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Philo (7-day free trial) and Discovery+. The series follows Jazz Jennings, a trans woman known for her LGBTQ+ activism and social media presence. The “I Am Jazz” series started with her transition, as she shared her life before and after sex reassignment surgery.
TV & VIDEOS
quadcities.com

A Rehearsal for A Christmas Carol

A struggling theatre company rehearses for their upcoming production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in this audio play from Barely There Theatre. Featuring performances from Elizabeth Melville, Adam Cerny, Micah Bernas, Lauren Vanspeybroeck, Jo Vasquez, and Jesse Mohr. Subscribe to us at barelytheretheatre.com/listen. Other Episodes. November 10, 2021 Mature Content. The...
THEATER & DANCE
mybackyardnews.com

STONE SOUP COFFEEHOUSE

Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem at Stone Soup Coffeehouse. Providence – Stone Soup Coffeehouse is excited to bring Rani Arbo and daisy mayhem to The Music Mansion on Saturday, December 11. The show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door or reserved through our website.
PROVIDENCE, RI

