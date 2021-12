Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: World Mobile does a Loon; Proximus in talks over Telesign; Vodafone Portugal fires up 5G. Maintaining a steely focus in the face of potentially distracting takeover rumors, BT has launched a Manifesto with a capital "M" setting forth its plans to, in the words of its statement, "build a better business for its customers, the economy and society at large." The plans touch on all the usual hot-button suspects, such as sustainability and inclusivity. One specific commitment amid a number of woolier aspirations is the aim of achieving a 50% gender split among employees by 2030, with 25% coming from a non-white background and 17% with a disability. BT also wants to help its customers avoid 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 by embracing the digitally transformational wonders of full fiber, 5G, cloud computing and the Internet of Things.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO