The conviction on murder charges of three men in Georgia last week restores a measure of faith in the law. It should also give pause to would-be vigilantes. Those who would play cop, judge, jury and executioner might have been emboldened by the exoneration in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier last month of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot two people to death and wounded a third during a social justice protest in Kenosha last year.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO