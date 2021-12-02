ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Symone Sanders To Leave Position With Vice President Kamala Harris’ Office

By D.L. Chandler
 1 day ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Symone Sanders has given her time and energy to the political efforts of the Democratic Party, and now will be putting her talents on the move once more. At the end of the year, Sanders will leave the office of Vice President Kamala Harris and her next moves are largely unknown.

POLITICO was the first to report on Sanders’ impending exit from her role as senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Harris. In a note to her fellow staff members, Sanders shared that she’ll leave the post at the end of 2021 and graciously thanked her team in the process.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders wrote in the note “I’m grateful for Tina Flournoy and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you.”

Tina Flournoy is currently the chief of staff for Vice President Harris.

The move from Sanders did not come as a surprise as Flournoy shared via statements that the information was shared with Harris two months ago. Sanders joins another member of the Harris staff in Ashley Etienne, who will leave her post as the communications director for the office this month as well.

According to accounts, Harris’ office was the site of internal conflict and overall disarray. Vice President Harris has kept a lower profile despite her historic achievements of becoming the first woman and first woman of color to achieve the second-highest office in the land.

Sanders is still one of the most dynamic Democratic strategists of her time and will no doubt lend her considerable talents elsewhere in the near future. In fact, speculation is bubbling up on Twitter that Sanders may join the campaign staff of Stacey Abrams, who recently announced she’ll be running for governor in Georgia.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 1

