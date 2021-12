Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Recently, I moderated a “Patient and Consumer Education Strategies” panel. My colleagues and I shared how we have built loyal consumer bases by providing a holistic view of cannabis consumption through education. One of my main messages during this discussion was that as leaders in this space, we consult to educate, and we educate to empower. Educated consumers can make more autonomous choices for themselves. In addition to this, an educated public typically leads to better policy. Not only does proper education keep people safe, it also empowers people and activates them within their local communities when it comes to policy.

