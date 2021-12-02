ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer backs up Baldwin’s assertion he didn’t pull trigger

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that went off on a New Mexico film set, killing a...

Kate Parrish
1d ago

Omg. Does this mean guns really do just go off the rails and start killing people???😳Or, is it remotely possible Alec either doesn’t remember clearly, or like usual, he changed his story to suit himself? Yeah, more likely, that one.😉

Indy100

A body language expert analysed Alec Baldwin in interview - and gave verdict on whether he looked honest

A body language expert analyzed Alec Baldwin’s behavior in his exclusive interview with ABC News, to give her verdict on whether the actor was telling the truth about the fatal shooting on set of Western film Rust.Patti Wood watched the high-profile interview and told The Sun that Baldwin was being truthful when he told ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger.Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he would “never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”Wood said: “When he says the trigger wasn’t pulled, it’s explosive, meaning that he’s striking down the...
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Describes What Happened on ‘Rust’ Set: “I Let Go of the Hammer and Bang, the Gun Goes Off”

In his first sit-down interview since the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of his film Rust, an emotional Alec Baldwin gave a detailed timeline of exactly what happened that day, and broke down in tears while remembering Hutchins. Baldwin told the interviewer, Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos, that he did not want to wait for the lawsuits or investigations to conclude before telling his side of the story. “I think that there is a criminal investigation, that could be a while. There is all kinds of civil litigation, and I felt that there were a...
Popculture

Meghan McCain Slams Former Home at ABC Over 'Tasteless' Alec Baldwin Interview

Alec Baldwin gave a controversial interview on Wednesday, Dec. 1, about the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during the production of the film Rust in October. The Interview aired on ABC, and Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he had "no idea" how a live bullet got into the firearm.
Maxim

A Veteran Movie Armorer Challenges Alec Baldwin’s Claim That He Didn’t Pull Trigger in Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, but a respected film armorer—and the Sheriff—disagree. Alec Baldwin is being criticized in the wake of his first TV interview about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of low-budget Western Rust after a live bullet was accidentally loaded into a prop gun Baldwin aimed at her.
Decider

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out In First Sit-Down Interview Since ‘Rust’ Tragedy: “I Didn’t Pull The Trigger”

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I would never pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. When asked why he pointed the gun in Hutchins’ direction and pulled the trigger when that wasn’t in the film’s script, the actor replied, “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never. Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Baldwin: 'Someone is responsible' for shooting, but 'not me'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt. “Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night, the first time the actor has spoken in depth on screen about the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the Western “Rust.” “Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself.”
fox40jackson.com

Alec Baldwin’s interview following ‘Rust’ shooting ‘was a mistake,’ legal experts say: It 'may backfire'

Legal experts believe Alec Baldwin should have given his televised interview a second thought before speaking out. On Thursday night, the actor gave his first sit-down since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the Western film “Rust.” The 63-year-old told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
