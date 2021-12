Key legislative leaders in Ohio’s effort to legalize sports betting have reached agreement on what state Rep. Bill Seitz calls a “conceptual framework” for a compromise bill that’s now being drafted. The language would then be added to House Bill 29, which has become the vehicle for a sports betting law, although it started out life as a veterans’ ID bill. HB 29 could then be voted on by a conference committee and then by both chambers as soon as next Wednesday, when both the Ohio House and Senate are scheduled to meet.

