Missouri officials planned to thank Post-Dispatch for finding data vulnerability before threatening newspaper, emails show

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Before blaming the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was preparing to thank the newspaper for discovering a significant data vulnerability, according to records obtained by the Post-Dispatch through a Sunshine Law request. In an Oct. 12 email to officials...

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Alden Capital, Known for Gutting Newspapers, Eyes Post-Dispatch

On Monday, New York City-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital declared its intentions to buy Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, sparking concerns among the paper's staff for their own jobs as well as for the future of ethical and transparent governance in the region. "It's...
Records: Missouri planned to thank glitch-finding journalist

Just before Missouri Gov. Mike Parson condemned a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter for exposing a state database flaw, records show the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was instead preparing to thank him for finding the glitch. The Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that it obtained records through a Missouri Sunshine...
Missouri Health Dept withheld report showing mask mandates work from public, unearthed emails show

MISSOURI (KCTV/KMOV) -- New records and emails show that state health officials found that mask mandates do in fact work, but did not release that information to the public. The Missouri Independent reports Gov. Mike Parson's office requested the Health Department analyze data during the worst part of the delta surge this summer. The study compared infection and death rates in places that had mask mandates like the city and St. Louis County to the rest of the state.
Missouri Minute: Charter to hire 500 at new KC facility; hedge fund bids for Post-Dispatch parent

A Missouri newspaper that traces its roots to Joseph Pulitzer could soon find itself under a new owner: Alden Global Capital. The New York hedge fund offered about $141 million to buy out Lee Enterprises, parent company of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and dozens of other newspapers across the U.S. Alden, now the second-largest newspaper owner in the country, has a reputation for cutting staff and selling off real estate holdings at the newspapers it buys. In the Kansas City area, telecommunications company Charter Communications is planning to invest $18.9 opening a new facility. The company said it expects to add more than 500 jobs by the end of next year at the call center. And, with Thanksgiving days away, a recent survey says consumers are paying about 16% more for turkeys than they did last year. The increase is due partly to pandemic-induced uncertainty farmers faced last year when they began forecasting demand and sizing their flocks. Overall, Thanksgiving meals are expected to cost about 14% more this year than they did in 2020.
Post-Dispatch owner adopts ‘poison pill’ as it weighs Alden offer

The owner of the Post-Dispatch said Wednesday it had approved what’s known as a “poison pill” plan to guard against a hostile takeover as it considers New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s unsolicited offer to buy it. Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises’ plan would kick in if Alden gets control...
Post-Dispatch owner rejects board nominations from would-be buyer Alden

ST. LOUIS — The owner of the Post-Dispatch on Friday rejected a prospective buyer’s attempt to nominate three new board members next year, citing procedural flaws in its filing. Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises said New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s mistakes included making the nominations through a third-party affiliate...
Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
