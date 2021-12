For Week 13, Tampa Bay has two wide receivers in the top 10 of the fantasy rankings for that position. Tom Brady doesn't always play well into December, but he's looked pretty good to this point. In Week 12 he struggled a bit (226 yards, one touchdown, one interception). However, if Leonard Fournette doesn't rush for three touchdowns again, Brady is going to utilize his wide receivers. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are both in the top 10 for Sunday's game against Atlanta. The last time the Buccaneers played the Falcons, Brady threw five touchdown passes (two went to Evans, one to Godwin).

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO