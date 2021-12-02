ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

RV industry celebrates boost in sales, attributes to pandemic

By Paige Barnes, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 1 day ago

Leaders in the RV industry celebrated what many businesses didn't this year: skyrocketing growth. Even with hurdles like supply chain issues, industry experts say people are willing to wait for their new home on wheels. COVID-19 lockdowns fueled a boom for making RVs. Industry leaders celebrated record-breaking numbers, but...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Warming Up To AmeriCold

Americold is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Do you remember early last year when all those toilet paper memes were making their rounds?. Many of them were funny, and there were plenty of other comedic content and commentary (and commiseration) that came out of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Freight Company Begins Testing Autonomous Trucks in U.S.

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Einride, a freight technology company from Sweden, is working on...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Motley Fool

How This Trucking Stock Wins From a Manufacturing Boom

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Old Dominion Freight Lines ( ODFL 0.54% ) has been...
INDUSTRY
foodworldnews.com

COVID-19: The Impact of a Global Pandemic on the Hospitality Industry

There is no question that the COVID-19 pandemic and all its associated restrictions, and rule changes has hit the hospitality industry hard. According to the Office for National Statistics, UK hospitality spending in July 2021 remained at less than 70% of pre-pandemic levels. Clubs and bars fared the worst as people shied away from larger gatherings and restrictions on club opening times were one of the last pandemic measures to be lifted by the UK Government. Conversely, campsites enjoyed better results than the rest of the sector, due to the rise in popularity of UK staycations.
INDUSTRY
Goshen News

Industry unity at heart of RV sales success

ELKHART — The RV industry has experienced unprecedented growth over the past two years, an accomplishment made possible in large part due to the industry’s demonstrated ability to unify in the face of adversity. That’s the word from Craig Kirby, president of the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, who spoke on...
ELKHART, IN
freightwaves.com

Return to sender: Holiday product returns will stress supply chains

Much ado has been made about holiday sales, and for good reason –– this holiday season figures to be unlike any other as supply chain disruptions continue to complicate the path from retailer to consumer. But not enough emphasis is being placed on the other direction: returns. The reverse journey...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Morici
Fortune

A ‘not-so-modest’ proposal for fixing the supply chain mess

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As you might have heard, the supply chain is in pretty bad shape right now. Thanks largely to the pandemic’s disruption of life as we knew it, manufacturing and delivery of goods and services are at a crawl, leading to rising costs, delays, and plenty of anxiety to go around. It’s a complex issue, but Uber Freight cofounder Lior Ron has a simple explanation for it.
INDUSTRY
Wicked Local

Growing on the Farm: Supply Chain

As people gear up for making presents, buying gifts and spending money on friends and family, there is some discussion of the supply chain. What is available? How long will it take to arrive? When will it be ready? At the farm, we are working to deliver fresh produce to customers in a timely fashion. Could a watermelon radish count as a gift under the tree? Sure. Are carrots, chard, beets, potatoes, a bag of arugula, some mixed greens, a delicata Winter squash and a bunch of kale legitimate as 8 gifts? Yes. Food is a gift and a treasure not to be taken for granted. And in the global world where so many items are shipped to and fro, why not support the local, reliable supply chain? What does it take to bring these items to the barn? The planning starts now for growing in the new year and harvesting produce and vegetables, herbs and flowers too, to customers and shoppers who come to the barn. The produce now in the barn was started last Spring and this Fall. Greens are delightfully abundant with some sunny days, rain and appropriately cool temperatures. The farmers are working hard to make sure there is food and the chain is very short from field to counter.
AGRICULTURE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Elevate Home Cooking—and Boost Sales—with Premium Cheeses

The deli cheese category has seen massive gains amid the pandemic—and the growth is expected to continue in coming years. In 2020, sales of deli cheese in the U.S. market accelerated +19.2% YOY, and the category has continued to grow in 2021 so far, up +3.6% YOY, according to IRI’s Total US-Multi Outlet data ending Oct. 31, 2021. On a global scale, Statista forecasts that the cheese market, valued at $70 billion in 2019, will reach $106 billion by 2026.
INDUSTRY
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how the pandemic is impacting car industry

The car industry has been struggling ever since the pandemic started to get microchips, everyday parts and even cars delivered all over the country, and the West Valley is no stranger to that. Covid-19 has created all sorts of chaos for every industry, but the car industry is one that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Millennials Gen Z#Baby Boomers#Rvia
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas looks to use pandemic money to boost local businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is using a big chunk of federal pandemic relief money to offer an economic booster shot to small business owners. It's a revolving loan fund called "Invest N.L.V." which gives the ability to quickly apply for a low-interest loan through "Access Community Capital."
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
cheddar.com

Manufacturing Industry Outlook Amid Omicron, Supply Chain Issues

The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly manufacturing PMI report on Wednesday, showing growth in the manufacturing sector but demand continues to outpace production. Deborah Byers, EY Americas Industry Leader, joins Cheddar to discuss takeaways from this month's report, and what companies across industries are prioritizing going into 2022.
INDUSTRY
Flying Magazine

Some Industry Workers Pay Quite a Price for the Pandemic

When the pandemic hit in 2020, many airline workers found themselves in a tough situation that required drastic measures. Credit: Adobe Stock. Despite turmoil from the omicron variant, the COVID-19 pandemic is over for the aviation industry. No, international and business travel haven’t yet reached 2019 levels. However, as someone who spends a lot of time in airports around the country, I can tell you that business is booming.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
Virginia Business

Industrial space gets boost in Amherst

Amherst County has received a $3 million federal grant to attract manufacturing firms with a new 45,000-square-foot, $4.6 million industrial facility. In September, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it awarded a $3 million grant to the county Economic Development Authority to build a new county-owned facility, with hopes that the project would create 45 new jobs, retain 24 jobs and generate $3.25 million in private investment.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
mynews13.com

NYC small businesses hope for holiday sales boost

NEW YORK — David Sanchez' thrift shop was just one of many businesses along Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood hoping holiday shoppers would spread a little more cheer on Small Business Saturday — and throughout the season. “We’re one of the newest gems in the neighborhood,” Sanchez said. What You Need...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy