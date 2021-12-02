ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The 4 Best Vegan Bowl Recipes to Make for a More Nourishing Mealtime

themanual.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor vegans seeking recipes that are both fun and delicious, look no further than vegan bowls. With a foundation of healthy grains like rice, couscous, or quinoa, these bowls also feature a number of dynamic toppings like legumes, herbs, and vegetables. And these bowls aren’t just for vegans—they’re also great for...

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Vegans#Food Drink#Green Pea Falafel
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

How to Make Creamy, Delicious Mashed Potatoes Without Milk

Mashed potatoes are the unassuming side dish that we secretly love almost as much as the turkey and pie. They're creamy, versatile, and taste good with pretty much anything. For those who love mashed potatoes but whose stomachs, diets or cooking supplies don't agree with the milk that make them so creamy, here's how to make mashed potatoes without milk this holiday season.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
goodhousekeeping.com

30 Seriously Easy Shrimp Recipes

If you’re a fan of seafood, shrimp is one of the most versatile and delicious protein options. There are tons of easy shrimp recipes for fast weeknight dinners or passed party apps that feel fancier just because they include shrimp. Having shrimp on the menu will surely impress the guests at your next cocktail party or excite your family on an otherwise typical Wednesday night.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

BEST QUICHE RECIPE

Best Quiche recipe made with spinach, sausage, mushrooms and three kinds of cheese! Easy quiche recipe that is delicious!. I love quiche. Made with eggs, cheese and your favorite add-ins, this versatile dish is typically served for breakfast but we eat it for dinner all the time. You can leave out some of the veggies, add some more or swap them out to fit your preferences. I love sausage in this quiche, but it is also delicious with ham or you can leave the meal out altogether.
RECIPES
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The 5 Best Vegan Appetizers to Buy at Trader Joe’s Right Now

Trader Joe’s is going all out for the holidays this year. Is anyone surprised? The grocer, without fail, always comes through with the sparkling drinks, chocolate-dipped delights, and, of course, savory bites. If you’re the type of person who likes their appetizers ready-made, plant-based, and incredibly delicious, the hunt for the best mix of holiday finger foods should begin and end here.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Healthy Instant Pot Recipes for Quick, Flavor-Packed Meals

Lean on your trusty electric multicooker to achieve your healthy meal plan. With these healthy Instant Pot recipes, you'll be able to enjoy filling meals featuring lean meats, nutritious veggies, and bold spices. Read on for delicious, yet easy healthy Instant Pot recipes that will be perfect for weeknight meals and fancy dinners alike.
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

9 Vegan Substitutes That Taste Like the Real Thing

The hardest part of switching to a vegan diet is figuring out how to continue having the foods that you love. Just because you're vegan doesn't mean you stop craving melty cheese pizza or chocolate ice cream! However, some vegan substitutes are such a far cry from the real deal that they're not even worth it. Here are 9 vegan substitutes that come pretty darn close to the real thing.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Loaded sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving: Try the recipe

This Thanksgiving, take your sweet potatoes up a notch with this tasty recipe. Debi Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Loaded Sweet Potato Casserole" recipe with Fox News ahead of the holiday. What makes this recipe stand out is that it combines two of...
RECIPES
inkfreenews.com

Chicken Enchiladas

Make roux – Heat oil in saucepan over medium heat. Add flour and stir 20 seconds. Add other ingredients – Add 2 tbsp Enchilada Seasoning, broth and tomato. Stir to combine. Simmer to thicken – Increase heat slightly to medium high. Cook for 4 minutes, whisking regularly, until the sauce...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy