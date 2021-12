The last 10 years saw the evolution of several genres of music along with big changes in how we get our songs. Rap, indie rock, electronic, country, and all sorts of combinations of them have dominated the charts over the last 10 years. Big trends included the return of traditional instruments like mandolin and banjo in indie rock by the likes of Mumford and Sons and Vance Joy and the meteoric rise of K-pop and reggaeton on the world stage. Meanwhile, Rap music became the most listened to genre in the United States.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO