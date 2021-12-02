ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley named NBA Rookies of the Month

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley on Thursday were named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference rookies of the month for games played in October and November, the league announced.

Giddey averaged 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and one steal in 20 games with the Thunder. He was second in the conference in scoring, behind Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, while he led all rookies in assists and was third in rebounding. He recently became the third teenager (19 years, 45 days) to record 100 rebounds and 100 assists within his first 20 games of a season.

Mobley posted averages of 14.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots in 17 games to become the first Cavaliers rookie to win the award since 2013. He ranked second in scoring over the first two months of the season while he led all rookies in blocks, field-goal percentage (49%) and double-doubles (4). He was the fastest rookie in team history to reach 200 points and 100 rebounds (14 games).

In addition to Giddey and Mobley, Green and Alperen Sengun from the Rockets, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham were also nominated for the awards.

Cavaliers set return date for Evan Mobley following elbow injury

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will reportedly return to play on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Mobley suffered a right elbow sprain on Nov. 15 in a loss to the Boston Celtics. He appeared to make a play on the ball but was inadvertently hit in the elbow. He stayed in the game for a few minutes but eventually left and did not return.
NBA
FanSided

3 big questions for Cavs as they likely get Evan Mobley back

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and now are 9-10 on the young season. After the good start to the year, the team had been hit by numerous injuries, but the Cavs have gotten several players back in the last week and now will reportedly likely get their most impactful player and rookie Evan Mobley back on the floor when they battle the Orlando Magic Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. There are numerous question marks to where the Cavs go from here.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Cedi Osman seems nearly back; Evan Mobley is progressing

The Cleveland Cavaliers got Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen back from illness and COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, which was a plus. The Cavaliers suffered another close loss then, and Cleveland having the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, winners of 13 straight games, isn’t the best set of circumstances. On a positive note though, Allen and Markkanen did have solid outings on Monday, and hopefully that performance can get Markkanen going on the right path, to some extent.
NBA
Sporting News

NBA Rookie Ladder: Did Cade Cunningham catch Josh Giddey in the rankings?

We are over a month into the NBA season and rookies are beginning to find their footing at the next level. Some hot starts have cooled off, some surprising starts have come back down to Earth and other first-year players are still establishing their roles on their team. And then...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs grades are up with the return of Evan Mobley

The Cleveland Cavaliers played three games this past week and went 1-2. They lost to the high-flying Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, but came back and beat the Orlando Magic Saturday. The Cavs also got their rookie sensation and big man Evan Mobley back, which was really important, considering they had lost five games in a row.
NBA
