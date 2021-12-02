Josh Giddey, Evan Mobley named NBA Rookies of the Month

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley on Thursday were named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference rookies of the month for games played in October and November, the league announced.

Giddey averaged 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and one steal in 20 games with the Thunder. He was second in the conference in scoring, behind Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, while he led all rookies in assists and was third in rebounding. He recently became the third teenager (19 years, 45 days) to record 100 rebounds and 100 assists within his first 20 games of a season.

Mobley posted averages of 14.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots in 17 games to become the first Cavaliers rookie to win the award since 2013. He ranked second in scoring over the first two months of the season while he led all rookies in blocks, field-goal percentage (49%) and double-doubles (4). He was the fastest rookie in team history to reach 200 points and 100 rebounds (14 games).

In addition to Giddey and Mobley, Green and Alperen Sengun from the Rockets, Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham were also nominated for the awards.

