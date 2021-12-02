Wintefest at Wundergarten Starts Friday

Have been folded into the catalogue of enduring Christmas carols, they’ve continued to stand out by representing a particular strain of wintry melancholy. That’s certainly not unprecedented in the secular realm—think “Please Come Home For Christmas,” by the aptly named Charles Brown—or among spiritual standards. Schulz, Mendelson, and director Bill Melendez famously used the joyous strains of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” to close the Peanuts gang’s search for the true meaning of Christmas, but Guaraldi’s two instrumental takes on songs that turn their eye toward the holiday’s religious side—“What Child Is This” and a “Little Drummer Boy” adaptation titled “My Little Drum”—sport chord progressions that match the default mood of Charlie Brown and his creator. And if you really pay attention to Mendelson’s “Christmastime Is Here” lyrics, a pattern of somberness reveals itself: Even from the mouths of babes, “Oh that we could always see / Such spirit through the year” betrays Schulz’s desire to deliver a special that broke from the general “good-time frivolity” of Christmas programming.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO