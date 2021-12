The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year finalist Tara Davey, who’s CEO of the Reports & Requirements Co. with Buchanan & Edwards. Here, she talks success in her current role, focus areas going forward, turning points in her career and more.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO