Carmelo Anthony has returned to Madison Square Garden a few times as an opponent in the years since his departure from the New York Knicks. Tuesday night, though, might have been the biggest ovation he has received yet, this time in front of a packed crowd as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. With the first quarter making its way past the eight-minute mark, Anthony made his debut in the game to an ovation that sounded like this:

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO