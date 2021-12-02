Mann announces establishment of Congressional FFA Caucus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When local candidate Sean Parnell dropped out of the race for U.S. Senate last week, it seemed to open the field to many other candidates. One of those candidates was Dr. Mehmet Oz, who announced on Tuesday. When Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced he was retiring at the end of next year, Republican insiders knew the battle to replace him would be long, contentious and expensive. What was not predicted was how many newcomers to politics and, frankly, recent residents of other states would seek to represent Pennsylvania. There’s already been lots of talk about Oz, who was born in...

