My Hero Academia season 6 gets its first poster, which teases the highly-anticipated confrontation between Izuku Midoriya (aka Deku) and a newly empowered Shigaraki Tomura. Season 6 will cover what is widely lauded by fans as one of the best and also longest arcs in Kohei Horikoshi’s manga: the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc or also commonly known simply as the War arc. One of the reasons which contribute to this arc’s popularity is the fact that almost every character that has shown up in the series so far contributes in some manner or another. Season 5 ended with our group of hero course students being called to join the operation with the pro heroes. It also left us with a tease of what is to come, showing the heroes ready to launch their attack on the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO