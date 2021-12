CASPER, Wyo. — Happy Friday everyone! How are you enjoying these warm December temperatures? With the weekend approaching, it is time for a new edition of Oil City Speaks!. Do you understand the structure of how the City of Casper municipal government functions? What did you think of Casper City Council member Bruce Knell raising the specter of the “opportunity for collusion” during the council’s straw poll vote to select a new mayor and vice mayor this week? What was your favorite part of the downtown Casper Christmas parade last weekend? Should the city allow open alcohol containers during parades? Is it possible to move away from a dependence on oil or will it continue to be an essential part of the economy for the foreseeable future?

CASPER, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO