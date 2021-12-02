ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ReGen III: BP Extension and Financing Update

 4 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - ReGen III Corp.(TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) (FSE: PN4)("ReGen III" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates regarding its Sale, Purchase and...

chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $1800 Will Be Sent This Month After $285 November Surprise Payment

The government issues the stimulus payments to help the US citizens in their financial recovery after the covid-19 pandemic. More than 36 million beneficiaries of the cash benefits earlier this week. The US Sun reports that few Americans were eligible to receive surprise stimulus checks worth $285 before the holidays. The surprise stimulus news has initiated the additional $1,800 reviews.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

New York, NY (CNN) — Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Santhera to Host Investor Conference Call — Looking Ahead to 2022

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 6, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is pleased to invite investors, shareholders, media representatives and interested parties to join a conference call on December 8, 2021 at 15:00 CET. In a moderated session, senior executives from Santhera will reflect on recent developments and discuss upcoming milestones as well as expectations ahead of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
State
Texas State
StreetInsider.com

Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering ("the Offering") totaling $30 million in gross proceeds or $34.5 million in gross proceeds, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. The offering consists of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock"), at a price to the public of $0.60 per Share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price of $0.599 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BeiGene (BGNE) Launches Proposed Initial Public Offering on the STAR Market in China

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide, today announced the commencement of an initial public offering (STAR Offering) on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). The total number of shares being offered in the STAR Offering is 115,055,260 ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share, which represents 8.62% of BeiGene's total outstanding ordinary shares as of October 31, 2021, after giving effect to the shares being offered. The shares offered in the STAR Offering (RMB Shares) will be issued to and subscribed for by permitted investors in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and listed and traded on the STAR Market in Renminbi. In addition, BeiGene expects to grant China International Capital Corporation Limited a 30-day overallotment option for up to 17,258,000 additional RMB Shares. The consummation of the STAR Offering is subject to, among other things, market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the STAR Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the STAR Offering.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AXON ENTERPRISE, INC. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Larson Luke

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Securities disposed represent securities sold on the open market to settle the reporting person's tax liability incident...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (BRDU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BRDU) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BRD U" beginning on November 24, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BRD" and "BRD WS," respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP For: Dec 01 Filed by: LAMBERT DALE J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. These shares were not sold, but were withheld by ION Geophysical Corporation upon the vesting of restricted stock shares to...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Krispy Kreme, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Lucresca SE

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 1, 2021, JAB Indulgence B.V. purchased shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (LAXXU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ: LAXXU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and led by Chief Executive Officer, Meng Dong (James) Tan, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share, one redeemable warrant, and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of an ordinary share. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share, and each ten rights entitle the holder thereof to receive one ordinary share. The exercise price of the warrants is $11.50 per full share. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LAXXU" beginning on November 22, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, warrants and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "LAX," "LAXXW," and "LAXXR," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Recycling
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Fortive (FTV) to Acquire Provation for $1.43 Billion

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. to acquire Provation Software, Inc. ("Provation"), a leading provider of clinical workflow software solutions used in hospitals and ASCs, for $1.425 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SymBULL - Announces Unique NFTs for Holders

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2021) - SymBULL announced on December 1, 2021 that all holders with 2 Million SymBULL by December 10th will receive a unique BULL NFT. These will be numbered and each have features that will be used in the future gaming platform. We are calling these the OG BULLS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Natera, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Chapman Steven Leonard

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sale of shares was effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting...
MARKETS
ecbpublishing.com

What to spend BP money on now?

County officials are shifting their focus from continued improvements of the park at the head of the Wacissa River to other areas that can benefit from expenditures of British Petroleum (BP) monies. After spending between $100,000 and $150,000 on improvements to the Wacissa River Park and approving a feasibility study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SmartAsset

Annuity vs. Perpetuity

Annuities and perpetuities are insurance products that make payments on a fixed schedule. An annuity makes these payments over a fixed period of time and then ends. A perpetuity makes these payments indefinitely. Here’s what you need to know about … Continue reading → The post Annuity vs. Perpetuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Check This December, Will It Hit Your Bank Account

The nearly $1 trillion in federal aid that was distributed to millions of families through three stimulus checks helped a lot of people. However, there is no guarantee that the federal government will hand out a fourth stimulus payment. Some States Own Funds. COVID-19 Delta variants are spreading across the...
INCOME TAX
rigzone.com

BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree

BP has kicked off a hiring campaign. BP Plc has kicked off a hiring campaign to fill jobs in its fledgling hydrogen business. The U.K. oil and gas major is initially looking to fill some 100 hydrogen jobs to work on projects from Spain to Australia. It’s among a raft of global energy companies stepping up investment in the clean-burning gas on a bet that the market will boom as industries and consumers switch to lower-carbon fuels.
ECONOMY

