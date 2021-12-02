ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google delays mandatory return to office beyond Jan. 10

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it is indefinitely pushing back its January return-to-office plan globally amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and some resistance to company-mandated vaccinations. Google in August had said it would expect workers to come in about three days a...

9to5Google

Google postpones early 2022 return to office, no new date provided

At the end of August, Google delayed its wide-scale office return to early 2022. That is now being pushed back again and a new date will be determined at the start of next year. According to CNBC, Google sent out an internal email on Thursday that explained how the January...
WebProNews

Omicron Delays Google’s Back-to-Office Date

Google is delaying its back-to-office date again, this time as a result of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Like most tech companies, Google has repeatedly delayed its back-to-office date as the pandemic has continued. The company last postponed its date in late August, moving it from mid-October to January 10. According...
The Verge

Google will wait until the new year to make more return to office plans

Google is reconsidering its return-to-office plans again, saying that its US employees won’t have to adopt a hybrid work model come January 10th, as was previously indicated. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that the company’s current plan is to hold off on coming up with new plans until next year, with decisions regarding timelines still being left up to local offices.
