Google delays mandatory return to office beyond Jan. 10

Apple has once again delayed its return to the workplace (this time to Feb. 1), but I think it will be forced to delay the return schedule yet another time. Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees he expects them to begin a phased return to the office as of Feb. 1, 2022. Apple eventually wants its staff to be in the office three days a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. It sees this as an ongoing experiment in the adoption of the hybrid working practices which have bought the company such huge benefit this year.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO