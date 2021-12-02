ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces New Partners and Managing Directors

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

KKR today announced a newly promoted group of 18 Partners and 42 Managing Directors, effective January 1, 2022. "Congratulations to our senior leaders for not only reaching new...

www.streetinsider.com

mobileworldlive.com

Telecom Italia CEO departs following KKR bid

Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi resigned less than a week after the operator received a takeover bid from investment company KKR, with the boss of subsidiary TIM Brasil Pietro Labriola handed control of the group on a temporary basis. The operator stated it accepted Gubitosi’s resignation late on 26 November...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

KKR invests in Taylor’s Education Group

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Global investment firm KKR is acquiring a minority stake in Taylor’s Schools. Taylor’s Schools owns and operates six award-winning international schools – Garden International School, Nexus International School Singapore, Nexus International School Malaysia, Australian International School Malaysia, Taylor’s International School Kuala Lumpur, and Taylor’s International School Puchong.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

The Eastern Co (EML) Announces the Sale of Frazer & Jones

The Eastern Company ("Eastern" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, today announced that it has sold its Frazer & Jones foundry business ("Frazer & Jones").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Change of Share Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today that an application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for 1,675,350 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to be admitted on or around 9 December 2021, subject to the approval of the CSE and AQSE. These are to be issued to a consultant who has exercised their option in relation to G' shares in a subsidiary company.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Alibaba appoints new CFO, reshuffles e-commerce businesses

China’s largest e-commerce group Alibaba said Monday it is appointing a new chief financial officer and reorganizing its e-commerce businesses amid a regulatory crackdown in the technology industry.The company said in a statement Monday that Toby Xu will succeed Maggie Wu as its new CFO from April 1, 2022. Xu joined Alibaba from PricewaterhouseCoopers three years ago and was appointed deputy group CFO in July 2019.Wu, who has been Alibaba’s CFO since 2013 and has helped lead three Alibaba-related company listings, will continue to serve as an executive director on Alibaba’s board. She will also remain as a partner...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

KKR approach boosts Telecom Italia shares

MILAN (Nov 22): Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rose as much as 30% on Monday, after US fund KKR presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy's former phone monopoly, valuing it at €10.8 billion (US$12 billion). The move comes as a boardroom war rages at Italy's biggest phone group, which...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Third Point Has Stake in Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A), Urges Separation Into Two - DJ

Daniel Loeb's Third Point has taken a large stake in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) and is urging it to separate into two companies, according to Dow Jones, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Honest Company, Inc. For: Dec 01 Filed by: Liew Jeremy

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BUSINESS
commercialintegrator.com

DiGiCo Names New Managing Director

Digital audio mixing console specialist DiGiCo has named General manager Austin Freshwater as its new managing director, taking over for James Gordon, who will remain CEO of parent company U.K.-based Audiotonix. Freshwater, the general manager since 2017, takes the reins from Gordon, who has served in the role for 14...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Announces Divestment of Lest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners", "we", "us" or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that Vinci Infra Transmissão Fundo de Investimento em Participações em Infraestrutura, alongside its co-investment vehicles ("the Fund" or "FIP Infra Transmissão"), the family of funds managed by Vinci Partners' Infrastructure strategy, have entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its 50.1% stake in Linhas de Energia do Sertão Transmissora S.A. ("Lest"or "the Company"), a power transmission concessionaire. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close until year-end 2021.
ECONOMY
irei.com

KKR lobs $12b takeover offer for Telecom Italia

KKR has submitted a $12 billion preliminary cash offer to buy Italy’s largest phone company, TIM/Telecom Italia, in what would be one of the largest transactions in the telecommunications industry this year, according to Bloomberg. The news outlet also reported that this would be one of the largest purchases ever...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You $6,300 in Annual Income

Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. Social Security doesn't provide enough...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Results of EssilorLuxottica’s mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares

Results of EssilorLuxottica's mandatory public offer for GrandVision shares. • Acceptance Period ended 3 December 2021 (at 17:40 hours CET) • 13.06% of the Shares have been tendered under the Offer during the Acceptance Period. • Including...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Santhera to Host Investor Conference Call — Looking Ahead to 2022

Pratteln, Switzerland, December 6, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is pleased to invite investors, shareholders, media representatives and interested parties to join a conference call on December 8, 2021 at 15:00 CET. In a moderated session, senior executives from Santhera will reflect on recent developments and discuss upcoming milestones as well as expectations ahead of 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

