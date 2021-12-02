KKR & Co. (KKR) Announces New Partners and Managing Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) (“Vinci Partners”, “we”, “us” or “our”), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that Vinci Infra Transmissão Fundo de Investimento em Participações em Infraestrutura, alongside its co-investment vehicles (“the Fund” or “FIP Infra Transmissão”), the family of funds managed by Vinci Partners’ Infrastructure strategy, have entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its 50.1% stake in Linhas de Energia do Sertão Transmissora S.A. (“Lest”or “the Company”), a power transmission concessionaire. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close until year-end 2021.
