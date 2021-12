OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – We are now in the final stretch of 2021 and mental health services are being made available for anyone who is in need. Family Services in Green Bay has a location specifically designated for children and families seeking treatment. “We serve kids between 7 and 18 years of age,” said Andrea Peltier, Program Manager at Family Services. Peltier says they offer an extensive program. “They come here for intensive group treatment, along with individual and family counseling,” added Peltier.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO