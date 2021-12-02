ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Great products to put under the tree

WCNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as...

www.wcnc.com

wccftech.com

Put the Google Wifi Mesh System Under Your Christmas Tree and Save $50

Pick up this 3-pack of Google Wifi routers and save $50 instantly. Usually, the entire system will retail for somewhere around $199. Google Wifi 3-Pack with 4,500 Feet of Coverage Currently Available for Just $149.98. Google Wifi is a mesh Wi-Fi system which I personally use and love. It's super...
RETAIL
CBS News

Early Black Friday deals: Great holiday gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With supply chain snafus and more headaches looming over the holiday season, you don't want to put off your holiday...
SHOPPING
225batonrouge.com

Find presents to put under the tree at the new ‘225’ merch store

If you’re prioritizing shopping local this holiday season, give 225 magazine’s new merch store a look. Our store, which launched last month, is stocked with logoed shirts, hats and more, celebrating the 225 area code and your favorite local magazine. Get sporty with a “dad” hat or visor, or get...
SHOPPING
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
HuffingtonPost

27 Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Put Under The Tree This Year

During the season of giving, why not make your shopping more intentional?. The over $1 trillion in buying power that Black consumers hold, the growing push for social consciousness from younger generations, and the impactful work of organizations like The Fifteen Percent Pledge have caused more major retailers to carry Black-owned brands. There’s never been a better time to buy Black.
CELEBRITIES
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Ryan Matuzak: Put a transducer under the tree for a lucky angler

With Christmas just around the corner here are a few ideas for for your next fishing tool. Today’s technology offers a variety of options that give fishermen a unique edge. Many manufacturers are offering different transducers that do different jobs. With all of the different fishing styles, these new technologies can be used year-round.
HOBBIES
ksl.com

Utah company's escape-room-in-a-box puts a thrilling mystery under the tree

This story is sponsored by Finders Seekers. As the holiday shopping season officially kicks off this week, shoppers may feel a little extra stress when they realize Christmas is only three and a half weeks away. But Utah-based Finders Seekers is making it easy for shoppers to find that special, unique gift for everyone on their list.
UTAH STATE
WCNC

Stay home by the tree and let 50 Floor come to you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, answering all your questions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fstoppers

How to Create Great Product Photographs With Natural Light

Product photography is a deceptively deep genre of the craft and to get the most out of it requires experience and often a lot of lighting equipment. But that isn't to say lots of lighting equipment is always necessary. Here is how one photographer uses only natural light and still gets some beautiful results.
PHOTOGRAPHY
d1softballnews.com

10 video games on Black Friday offer to put under the tree

If these offers weren’t enough for you and you want to take a look at the rest of the discounts on Amazon, just click on button following. We also remind you that Amazon Italy has extended the free return period up to January 31, 2022, so everything you buy in November and December can be returned and refunded at no additional cost if you are not satisfied with the product.
VIDEO GAMES
WCNC

Holiday gift for the outdoors lover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Gift giving season is in full swing. One gift that will get people outdoors is awesome eBikes from Aventon. The Aventure is a full size, fat tire, eBike with cutting edge technology that is revolutionizing emobility. This model is equipped with a color display screen which syncs up with a smart phone app to give riders the ultimate riding experience. The big tires on Aventure provide a smooth and comfortable ride making this the idea eBike for the city commuter, or the adventurer. Shop option at aventon.com or @aventon. You can also visit theluxelist.com or @luxelistreports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KICK AM 1530

The Great Debate A Real Christmas Tree vs. Fake Tree

I love everything about Christmas with the exception of one thing: REAL Christmas trees. My big, beautiful fake tree was up before Thanksgiving and I love it. I just don't understand why anyone would want to deal with a real tree. I don't get it at all. Getting them in the house and in the stand is a huge pain and creates a huge mess. You have to make sure there is enough water every day. And when it's all over with, you have to figure out a way to get rid of it. Plus, they're a major fire hazard.
LIFESTYLE
McDowell News

Scott Hollifield: Terror Under the Tree – 2021 edition

The 47th annual report highlights potentially hazardous toys that should not be in the hands, mouths or ears of children. As the group noted in its press release, “One child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury.” I sure hope that kid’s parents have good health insurance.
MARION, NC
imore.com

Save 20% on OtterBox and LifeProof accessories for two days only

We here at iMore love our OtterBox and LifeProof products! OtterBox is primarily known for ultra-protective iPhone cases, like the OtterBox Commuter Case, but OtterBox also makes a variety of other tech accessories such as the OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank and the OtterBox USB-C Fast Charge Dual Port Car Charger.
ELECTRONICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best gift under $50

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts under $50 are best? Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts and […]
RECIPES
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS

Community Policy