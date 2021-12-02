ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive couple loses businesses to fire

By Ciara Sutherland, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0OSz_0dCVRJcD00

MT. OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday fire destroyed multiple shops on South Center St. in Mount Olive including a couple’s businesses.

Owner of Sylvie Thrift Store, Sylvie Pognon says she came into work to open the shop around 10 a.m. around 11 a.m., she heard a noise come from the back of the store and saw there was a fire.

“And then I heard something, you know, pop in the back, and then when I turned and then I saw a flame coming, so I get out and called 911. You can see everything, we lost everything. Everything’s destroyed,” said Sylvie Pognon, owner of Sylvie Thrift Store.

Pognon called 911 after she exited the store and waited for the fire departments to arrive. She says that the fire departments were there all day putting out the fire and are now investigating the cause and thanks to God that she was the only one in the store when the fire started and that no one was injured.

The shop next door, Auction Liquidators, that belonged to her husband was also destroyed by the fire.

Pognon says her and her husband’s stores were popular for everyone in town.

The couple says they don’t know what the next steps for them will be. Chief State Fire Marshal, Bryan Taylor says the fire is still under investigation, but as of right now there is no foul play suspected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

One dead, another injured in Lenoir County fire

DEEP RUN, N.C. — An investigation is underway into the cause of a structure fire that killed one person and injured another in Lenoir County on Friday. A call went out at 3:45 p.m. of a structure fire at 1719 Vernie Heath Road in Deep Run. Members of the Deep Run Volunteer Fire Department responded […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County gives holiday fire safety tips to homeowners

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The months of December, January and February are peak fire months for house fires. Onslow County Fire Marshall Brian Kelly said there are a few important ways to keep your home safe during the holidays. Marshall says it’s important to make sure candles have a safe shroud around them, making sure […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Olive, NC
WNCT

Healthier Together announces $500,000 in grants to organizations in NC

RALEIGH —  Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, has awarded $500,000 in the second round of grants to support a new cohort of local community groups to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout North Carolina.  The following organizations and collaboratives have been […]
HEALTH
WNCT

City of Greensboro seeks public input on East Gate City Boulevard revitalization

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro staff members are gathering public feedback on the transformation of the East Gate City Boulevard corridor.  People living and working in the area raised concerns about accessibility and quality of life during a community conversation Thursday night with more than 50 people weighing in.  Stakeholders like North Carolina […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man arrested for buying, selling guns to felons

GREENVILLE, N.C.- A Rocky Mount man was arrested Thursday on charges of selling firearms to felons and making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers to purchase the firearms. According to court documents, Kyristepher Wilford, 24, allegedly purchased firearms and then sold the firearms to convicted felons.  Wilford also allegedly made false statements on the […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mt#Sylvie Thrift Store#Auction Liquidators#Chief State Fire Marshal#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Raleigh Police K9 wins national challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department K9 named Peppers came out on top in the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. Detection Dog Challenge. Peppers won the Explosive Detection Dog division out of 10 canines. She was also named the Overall Top Detection dog out of 20 canines. “We are so proud of […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Toyota-to-Greensboro megasite incentives could become final next week

(WGHP) — The plans for Toyota and Panasonic to build an electric vehicle battery-manufacturing facility at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite could gain significant momentum in meetings scheduled for next week. Two government boards will consider incentives that could be offered to complete the deal for the companies to invest more than $1 billion to build their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WNCT

Jacksonville invites homeowners to enter Christmas decorating contest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you love decorating for Christmas and have those lights already up for the holidays, then you can enter Jacksonville’s annual home decorating contest. The annual event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville Environmental and Appearance Advisory Committee (JEAAC) and has been making it a tradition for the past five years. […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Police: Durham mall shooting stemmed from attempted robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A mall shooting in North Carolina that left three people wounded was the result of an attempted robbery and one of the wounded is the suspected robber, police said Friday. Interviews by investigators and reviews of video determined that two men approached a man selling jewelry outside a store on the […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

ENC has a number of counties listed as fastest-growing in North Carolina

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years. But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts […]
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy